Imran Khan's 'donkey won't become zebra' statement leaves the internet in splits: WATCH

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and ex-Captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Imran Khan had quite the tongue-in-cheek moment during a recent interview where he ended up calling himself an er, bray, donkey.

Khan, who is remembered as a legendary bowler and is most famous for leading the Pakistani side to their World Cup victory in 1992, switched to politics later in life and also served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, representing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In the video being shared rampantly, Imran Khan can be seen in conversation during an interview where he confessed that he never really felt at home in England, no matter how welcoming they were towards him when he stayed there.

" I never considered England my home, I was always a Pakistani first. A donkey doesn't turn into a zebra just because you paint stripes on it" - Imran Khan

"They really welcomed me in. It's very rare that people get so accepted in British society, I was one of the lucky few. But I never considered England to be my home. I'm a Pakistani first and no matter what I do, I can't just change into a Brisher, no?", Khan was found saying in the video.



To illustrate his point further, Khan went on to give a donkey-zebra analogy and in the process situated himself as the donkey in this picture, which is drawing the maximum laughs.

"If you put stripes on a donkey and call it a zebra, it won't become a zebra, right? Once a donkey, always a donkey, no?", Khan said, indicating how he has always been Pakistani at heart and placing him in England won't suddenly change this fact.

Here are how people are reacting to the video:

