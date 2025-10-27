ICC Women’s World Cup: Rain disrupts India-Bangladesh play

Indian Women’s World Cup match against Bangladesh remained inconsequential due to incessant rain at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

In the rain-affected 27-over-a-side match, India were 57 without loss in 8.4 overs after holding Bangladesh to 119 for 9. However, continued rain forced the officials to abandon the game. India’s revised target had been set at 126 runs from 27 overs.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was on 34 not out and Amanjot Kaur was unbeaten on 15 when the match ended, and the two teams shared a point.

India ended the league stage with three wins from seven matches, and the washout added a point to their tally, taking them to seven points and securing a fourth-place finish.

By virtue of winning a point, Bangladesh overtook Pakistan to the seventh spot.

The hosts suffered a major blow when opener Pratika Rawal hurt her ankle and knee while fielding, leading to serious concerns on her availability for the next match.

Meanwhile, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) informed, “Team India all-rounder Pratika Rawal sustained an injury to her knee and ankle while fielding in the first innings against Bangladesh. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress.”

India will take on Australia in the semifinal on Thursday.