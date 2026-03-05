ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Defending champions India reach final

The reigning champions India survived a stunning onslaught from Jacob Bethell to beat England by seven runs and book their spot in the 2026 ICC Men's ODI World Cup Final on Thursday.

Having being asked to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the hosts posted a mammoth 253/7 in their 20 overs, laying ground for a high scoring thriller.

Opener Sanju Samson scored a second consecutive half-century, smashing eight boundaries and seven sixes in a 42-ball 89. He stitched vital partnerships with Ishan Kishan (39) and Shivam Dube (43) as India scored boundaries for fun.

Later, Hardik Pandya (27) and Tilak Varma (21) played important cameos down the order to help India push the total past 250.

Despite losing opener Phil Salt and skipper Harry Brook cheaply in a massive chase, the Englishmen gave India a scare, largely thanks to Jacob Bethell.

Walking in the fifth over with England struggling at 38-2, the southpaw played a blinder scoring a 48-ball 105.

He hit eight boundaries and seven sixes, while bringing up a century off 45 deliveries – the second fastest in world cup history.

It was only after he was run out in the final over that India could breathe a sigh of relief.

In a match where almost all bowlers went for over ten runs an over, Jasprit Bumrah proved to be the differentiator for India, finishing with figures of 1-33 in four overs, which included the wicket of the dangerous Brook.

Samson, who was named player of the match for his 89, was quick to appreciate the pacer.

"All credit goes to Jasprit Bumrah," said Samson. "He is a world class bowler, once in a generation bowler, and that's what he delivered today.

"This [player of the match award] should go to him actually. I think if we didn't bowl that way in the death overs, I would not be standing here. All credit goes to the bowlers, how they backed themselves in the tough conditions," he added.

Hardik Pandya, who bowled the high pressure penultimate over of the chase, was the only other bowler to go under 10 runs an over. He gave away only nine runs in that over and prized out Sam Curran to finish with figures of 2-38, leaving 30 to defend off the last over for Dube.