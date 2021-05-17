Meet S. Guruprasad, the hotel staff who advised Sachin Tendulkar on his batting

If you are struggling with something, you need to be open to advice. A piece of good advice can come from the most unexpected of person at the most unexpected times. You just need to be open to implementing it, much like how the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar did.



In the latest interview the 'God of cricket' spoke about how a hotel staff from Chennai offered him batting advice, which helped him improve his game back in the year 2001.

"A person got me dosa in the room and after keeping it on the table, he offered me advice. He pointed out that my elbow guard was restricting my bat swing, which was actually the case. He helped me address that issue," Tendulkar said.

But, who was the man Tendulkar was talking about?

The man in question here is S. Guruprasad, who worked as security personnel at the Taj hotel. Aged 47 now, Guruprasad's version of the story is a bit different from Tendulkar's.

As per what Guruprasad had told to Sportstar in 2019, he met Tendulkar when the batsman was waiting to enter the lift. He asked him for an autograph, for which Tendulkar obliged. It was at this moment that Guruprasad slyly asked Tendulkar if he could discuss cricket.

"I told him that his elbow guard was affecting his wrist movement and swinging of the bat," Guruprasad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

An avid cricket fan, Guruprasad used to play cricket regularly in his neighbourhood back in those days. He currently works as an assistant to a stockbroker in the city of Chennai.



