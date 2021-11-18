Gautam Gambhir launches East Delhi Premier League cricket tournament

Ten teams each from a Vidhan Sabha constituency of East Delhi will clash in the East Delhi Premier League cricket tournament, starting November 30, for a Rs 50 lakh prize money event.

The tournament promises to provide a platform to budding talent from East Delhi, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds. It will also provide an opportunity for the people of Delhi to watch day and night matches in the newly upgraded Yamuna sports complex.

The inaugural ceremony of the East Delhi Premier League was held here on Thursday with former India cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir unveiling the grand trophy and draft teams to their owners. The team jerseys were also launched.

A tournament of this magnitude is being organized for the first time at Yamuna Sports Complex. The ten teams will compete for a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh for the winner and Rs 20 lakh for runner up.

"This tournament is for each and every player of East Delhi who was not able to showcase his talent due to lack of facilities and resources. I had promised to bring modern sports infrastructure to East Delhi during my campaign and I am proud that we have been able to deliver," Gambhir said in a release.

"Trials are being held for every player who has registered for the tournament. Your background, your gear, your equipment, nothing matters except your talent. This is the league of the masses."