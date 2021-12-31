Sourav Ganguly discharged from the hospital after treatment for Covid-19

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for Covid-19.

Ganguly will remain in home isolation for the next two weeks under the supervision of doctors. He hasn't been infected with the Omicron variant, hospital authorities said.

"We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in-home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided," a hospital official told PTI.

The 49-year-old was rushed to the Woodlands Multispeciality hospital on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test came positive for COVID-19. He received the "Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy" after admission.



Ganguly was admitted to the hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for Covid-19 early this year.