WATCH: Mohammad Azharuddin calls back his son Asaduddin to get the better bat

Mohammad Azharuddin let his son have the better bat as long as the two of them were building a partnership, but took it back when Asaduddin got out before him.

The father-son duo were again in the middle of the action as India Legends and Pakistan Legends went up against each other in the virtual semi-final match of the 2022 Friendship Cup T10 at the Sharjah Stadium in Dubai on Monday. Pakistan, driven by Salman Butt's half-century won the match by 8 wickets to make it to the final vs World Legends XI.

During the 9th over in the India Legends innings, Asaduddin was bowled after scoring an excellent 45 runs. Just when Asaduddin was heading back to the pavilion, Azhar called his son back to take the better bat from him for the rest of the innings, now that he was out.

Azhar's son, batting with his father, walks off after being out. Azhar calls him back and takes the better bat from him. Gully #Cricket scenes in #FriendshipCupUAE2022



Adnan Akmal sees the funny side of it. pic.twitter.com/eBA6Ii0TgA — Dipankar Lahiri (@soiledshoes) March 7, 2022

The father-son duo have been the mainstay of the Indian Legends team in this three-day tournament. Asaduddin, who tried a brief resurgence in his domestic career with Goa in 2018/19 at his father's bidding but was dumped after three matches, was one of the Indian team's highest scorers.

Watching from the stands during the matches was also Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza, who is Asaduddin's father-in-law. The left-handed batsman is married to Anam Mirza, the sister of Sania Mirza.