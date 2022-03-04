Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
"Farewell, Warne" — Sports community mourns Shane Warne's sudden death
Overcome by disbelief over the sudden passing of Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne, cricketers are taking to Twitter and other social media to express their grief.
As a harsh reminder that life is fickle and we are walking a tightrope, Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne's sudden death has left the whole world and the cricket community feeling extremely gutted.
Just 52 years of age, the famed spinner passed away in his villa at Koh Samui, Thailand and according to reports, the reason for his death is being suspected as a heart attack.
As soon as this news came, cricketers and other athletes from all over the world took to Twitter to express their grief and shock at the passing of the legend.
Virat Kohli
Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma
Sunil Chhetri
Wasim Jaffer
Harbhajan Singh
Harsha Bhogle
Shikhar Dhawan
Sir Vivian Richards
Satish Acharya
Piers Morgan
Shahid Afridi
Shoaib Akhtar
P R Sreejesh
Babar Azam
Dan Walker
Muhammad Rizwan
