"Farewell, Warne" — Sports community mourns Shane Warne's sudden death

As a harsh reminder that life is fickle and we are walking a tightrope, Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne's sudden death has left the whole world and the cricket community feeling extremely gutted.

Just 52 years of age, the famed spinner passed away in his villa at Koh Samui, Thailand and according to reports, the reason for his death is being suspected as a heart attack.

As soon as this news came, cricketers and other athletes from all over the world took to Twitter to express their grief and shock at the passing of the legend.

Virat Kohli

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

Yuvraj Singh

It's a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who's gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022

Rohit Sharma

I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can't believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Sunil Chhetri

Shocked beyond words on hearing about the passing of Shane Warne. Grew up watching and idolising him for the way he played the game. What a loss... — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 4, 2022

Wasim Jaffer

"Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of Cricket"



My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon.. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/YgfvY1WaS0 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 4, 2022

Harbhajan Singh

Nooooooooooooooo can't believe you are no more @ShaneWarne 🙏🙏 😢😢😢 RIP my HERO .. don't wanna believe this .. totally shattered — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2022

Harsha Bhogle



I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Shikhar Dhawan

Sad, speechless, and completely shocked. An incredible loss to cricket. I have no words. Thank you for everything you've done for the sport. Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. Sending my condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/wO7VenwVSD — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 4, 2022

Sir Vivian Richards

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Satish Acharya

Piers Morgan

Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ has died from a heart attack aged just 52.

He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.

Just gutting news.

RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. pic.twitter.com/RCUGuTU4Gm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2022

Shahid Afridi

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar

It's going to take a long time to get over this loss. Legendary #ShaneWarne is not with us anymore. pic.twitter.com/r3GGYVvuG2 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

P R Sreejesh

A man who made our childhood special is no more.

Rest in Peace, Legend.#ShaneWarne💐💐 #cricket #rip pic.twitter.com/7THNyWUUOx — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) March 4, 2022

Babar Azam

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Dan Walker

This was Shane Warne reflecting on the highs and lows of his career when he spoke to us on #BBCBreakfast just a few weeks agopic.twitter.com/20wNNrVMI5 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) March 4, 2022

Muhammad Rizwan

Sharing in the sadness of the cricket world on the demise of legend Shane Warne. Truly the end of an era. I pray his family, friends and fans find peace and comfort in this time of grief. #respect pic.twitter.com/CNuvNehEqs — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 4, 2022



