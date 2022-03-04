Log In
Cricket

"Farewell, Warne" — Sports community mourns Shane Warne's sudden death

Overcome by disbelief over the sudden passing of Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne, cricketers are taking to Twitter and other social media to express their grief.

Legendary cricketer Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-04T21:54:17+05:30

As a harsh reminder that life is fickle and we are walking a tightrope, Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne's sudden death has left the whole world and the cricket community feeling extremely gutted.

Just 52 years of age, the famed spinner passed away in his villa at Koh Samui, Thailand and according to reports, the reason for his death is being suspected as a heart attack.

As soon as this news came, cricketers and other athletes from all over the world took to Twitter to express their grief and shock at the passing of the legend.

Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh

Rohit Sharma

Sunil Chhetri

Wasim Jaffer

Harbhajan Singh

Harsha Bhogle

Shikhar Dhawan

Sir Vivian Richards

Satish Acharya

Piers Morgan

Shahid Afridi

Shoaib Akhtar

P R Sreejesh

Babar Azam

Dan Walker

Muhammad Rizwan


