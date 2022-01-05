From being a volleyball player and soldier to Test cricket stardom: Ebadot Hossain's 'long story'

A former volleyball player who had the worst average among Test bowlers with more than 10 wickets (81.54 from 11 wickets in 10 Tests) was the star of the show on Wednesday as Bangladesh won their first ever match in New Zealand, beating the hosts by 8 wickets in the 1st Test.

Ebadot Hossain, who was Man of the Match for his six wickets in the 2nd innings, said at the post-match presentation ceremony that it has been a 'long story' for him from being a soldier in the Bangladesh Air Force to finally announcing himself in international cricket.

Staying true to his roots, the 27-year-old pacer was seen saluting as each of his victims departed Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval. At the end of the match, his teammates were seen saluting him.

"I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force," Ebadot said after the match.



Ebadot's 'long story'

Ebadot came into cricket not through First Class or List A cricket and is the first Bangladeshi cricketer to emerge from the Air Force.

He had played tennis-ball cricket as a teenager and was a sought-after player in the villages in the northernmost district of Bangladesh, which borders Assam and Tripura. However, as years went by, though his love for cricket remained, Hossain chose volleyball for job security.

In 2012, he joined the Bangladesh Air Force, where he made his name as a volleyball player



"Joining the Air Force wasn't my dream, neither was playing volleyball. I loved cricket from childhood, so I always tried to pursue the game in whichever way possible. I needed a job but the Air Force has always been very good to me... My squadron officer told me that no matter how big a cricketer you become, you will always be with the Air Force," Ebadot had told ESPNCricinfo in 2016.

Playing volleyball in the Air Force, Ebadot's life turned one day in 2016 when he travelled 350 kilometres to take part in a bowling talent hunt. He got to bowl two deliveries in the competition where 14,611 bowlers took part, but he bowled the fastest delivery at this camp.



He was called for training in Dhaka, where he impressed with his pace. He made his FC debut for Sylhet and then got a chance in the Bangladesh Premier League. He then made his Test debut in 2019, but it would not be until the challenging series in 2022 against New Zealand that his salute would make waves around the world.



