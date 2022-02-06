Watch: Dinesh Bana six wins U19 World Cup final for India

Dinesh Bana emulated MS Dhoni by hitting a six to win an ICC title for India, eleven years after the 2011 World Cup.

India won their fifth U19 World Cup title on Saturday, but not before their chase of 190 against England ran into some rough waters. When wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana joined Nishant Sindhu at the crease, there were some nerves on display on the Indian bench.



Bana, however, made a mockery of the situation by whacking two sixes to finish the match with 2.2 overs to spare.

Bana, who remained not out on 13, thus finishes the tournament having smashed four sixes in the last 8 balls he faced. Earlier in the semifinal against Australia, he scored a quick-fire 20 runs in 4 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Dinesh Bana was never the first choice keeper. During the India B vs India F in the Challengers Trophy, his friend Nishant Sindhu told him 'aaj selectors aane waale hai. Bana replied, "Tu bas six count karna aaj mere." Bana smashed a 98-ball 170, including 10 fours and 14 sixes. — Pratyush Raj (@pratyush93_raj) February 5, 2022

Bana, a surprise pick in the U19 World Cup team, is making quite a name for himself as a specialist in hitting sixes.

