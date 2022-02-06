Cricket
Watch: Dinesh Bana six wins U19 World Cup final for India
11 years after MS Dhoni won the ODI World Cup for India with a six, another wicketkeeper-batsman, Dinesh Bana, does it in the U19 World Cup.
Dinesh Bana emulated MS Dhoni by hitting a six to win an ICC title for India, eleven years after the 2011 World Cup.
India won their fifth U19 World Cup title on Saturday, but not before their chase of 190 against England ran into some rough waters. When wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana joined Nishant Sindhu at the crease, there were some nerves on display on the Indian bench.
Bana, however, made a mockery of the situation by whacking two sixes to finish the match with 2.2 overs to spare.
Bana, who remained not out on 13, thus finishes the tournament having smashed four sixes in the last 8 balls he faced. Earlier in the semifinal against Australia, he scored a quick-fire 20 runs in 4 balls with 2 fours and 2 sixes.
Bana, a surprise pick in the U19 World Cup team, is making quite a name for himself as a specialist in hitting sixes.