Cricket
Delhi's legendary cricket coach, Tarak Sinha, passes away
The coach who helped hone talents in Indian cricket like Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan died of multiple organ failure
Acclaimed cricket coach and Dronacharya awardee Tarak Sinha breathed his last in New Delhi, aged 71. He was fighting lung cancer for a while and recently had multiple organ failures.
Affectionately known as "Ustaad Ji", Sinha used to train cricketers at The Sonnet Club, known as Delhi's supply line.
The esteemed coach has worked across generations and gave India cricketers like Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, K.P. Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.
Sinha also coached the Indian women's cricket team in the early 2000s. He was the fifth coach after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma to receive the prestigious Dronacharya Award for his contribution to the sport.
In an interview, early in his career, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was quoted saying, "He is not a father figure, Tarak sir is my father."
The entire Indian cricket fraternity seems to be deeply saddened by this loss and is sending their condolences through various social media platforms.