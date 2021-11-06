Delhi's legendary cricket coach, Tarak Sinha, passes away

Acclaimed cricket coach and Dronacharya awardee Tarak Sinha breathed his last in New Delhi, aged 71. He was fighting lung cancer for a while and recently had multiple organ failures.

Affectionately known as "Ustaad Ji", Sinha used to train cricketers at The Sonnet Club, known as Delhi's supply line.

The esteemed coach has worked across generations and gave India cricketers like Surender Khanna, Randhir Singh, Raman Lamba, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, K.P. Bhaskar, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Ustaad Ji is no more. Dronacharya Awardee. Coach to over a dozen India Test cricketers. And scores of first-class cricketers. Both men and women. Without any institutional help. Your service to Indian cricket will be remembered, sir. May your soul R.I.P.

Om Shanti 🙌🙏 pic.twitter.com/fDmvdJC8vZ — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 6, 2021

Sinha also coached the Indian women's cricket team in the early 2000s. He was the fifth coach after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma to receive the prestigious Dronacharya Award for his contribution to the sport.



My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and trainees of Tarak Sinha Sir. Never met him but heard so many inspirational stories from Nehra and @cricketaakash His contribution to Indian Cricket will be forever remembered. May his soul Rest In Peace. Om Shanti 🕉️ https://t.co/NIxI8111H9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 6, 2021

In an interview, early in his career, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was quoted saying, "He is not a father figure, Tarak sir is my father."

The entire Indian cricket fraternity seems to be deeply saddened by this loss and is sending their condolences through various social media platforms.