18-year-old from Kolkata trying to take Netherlands cricket to new heights

Indian cricket prodigies are being churned out almost every day in a country that sees the sport as its first love. The competition to be the best is intense which undoubtedly makes the Indian team one of the best in the world. Recently, there have been a series of reports on Indian players moving abroad to play with the intended destination being the US for specific reasons. However, there is a certain youngster who has made it a point to establish himself from the very beginning in a nation that one might not necessarily call a cricketing hub.



Meet Debrup Dasgupta*, an 18-year-old cricketer currently plying his trade in the Netherlands. Debrup was born in Kolkata but picked up cricket in South Africa when he shifted there along with his family. A return to Kolkata saw him train in the famous Vivekananda Park at the Calcutta Cricket Academy. He studied at the Heritage High School and Garden High School during his time back in the city. The family move to Netherlands in 2016 helped Debrup establish himself at the VRA Cricket Club in Amsterdam. Since then, he has represented Netherlands at various age levels beginning with the Under 13 team.

What a fabulous performance from the boys for a great victory v @Pccr91 The crowd was purring at some really classy batting from @vikramjit_91 @bencooper_32 @Shirase23 & Debrup Dasgupta. T20 finals here we come! pic.twitter.com/iIvX1k79qQ — VRA Cricket Amsterdam (@VRA_Cricket_AMS) August 29, 2020

As of today, Debrup plies his trade as a right handed batsmen and right arm medium pacer. His passion for watching cricket has never left him despite his trips abroad and he actively follows Indian cricket. The youngster favours Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has expressed his love for batsmen like Shubham Gill, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Currently pursuing a degree at the University of Erasmus in Rotterdam, Debrup is fully focused on qualifying for the Under-19 World Cup 2022.

The aim is to qualify as a team and of course put Netherlands on the world cricket map in the coming years.









Credits- Article information taken from The Telegraph