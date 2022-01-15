Cricketing fraternity lauds India's most successful Test captain Virat kohli

Virat Kohli's unexpected decision to quit Test captaincy stunned the cricketing world, which lauded the Indian star batter for taking his team to new heights. Kohli ended his seven-year reign as India's most successful Test captain with memorable series wins in England and Australia being the highlight.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was in charge for the major part of Kohli's tenure, wrote an emotional message on social media. "Virat, you can go with your head held high. Few have achieved what you have as captain. Definitely India's most aggressive and successful. Sad day for me personally as this is the team we built together."



Kohli took India to the top of world rankings and made them a formidable force in all conditions. "Congratulations @imVkohli on a stunning run as the Indian captain. You can be very proud of what you have achieved so far, and for sure, your name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket," wrote West Indian legend Vivian Richards.

"Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he'd continue to shine for India as a player," tweeted former teammate Suresh Raina.

"When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that's how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign," wrote former India opener Wasim Jaffer.



The great Virender Sehwag wrote: Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India's Test Captain. Stats don't lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat."

"It's always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled," added former India skipper Mohamad Azharuddin.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan too took to social media to express his appreciation for his former skipper. "Congratulations on taking the Indian team all the way to the top! Been a pleasure playing under your leadership, Virat!," the Delhi left-hander wrote.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan wrote: "Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli's name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli."

