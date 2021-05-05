Cricketers who have donated for relief during the second wave of Covid-19

The surge in aid and monetary donations being sent to India has continued at a steady pace over the past month. Certain cricketers and organisations have made donations in the past few weeks in lieu of the rising cases. We take a brief look at the cricketers and the donations they made to various organisations and in several capacities across the country.



Shikhar Dhawan

He made a donation of 20 lakh to Mission Oxygen. While the IPL was going on, he also added that he would make contributions from all the awards he earned from individual accolades and post-match achievements. He dedicated his donation to the fans who had stood by him through the years and expressed his intentions to give back to society through his efforts.

Pandya Brothers

They donated a total of 200 Oxygen ventilators to rural areas in India as a part of their efforts to be involved. This donation was made on behalf of their entire Pandya family and was focused on helping and assisting severely affected areas across the country. The target was to enhance the availability of Oxygen that was in severe shortage and they dedicated the donation to people who were suffering and those who were doing their best to assist and provide help.

Pathan brothers

Mehmood Khan the father of the Pathan brothers had announced the setting up of free food facilities in their fight against Covid 19. This initiative is on behalf of the trust that they run in Vadodara and is known as Mehmood Khan Charitable Trust. Irfan Pathan had made it known to his followers on Twitter that they can reach out for assistance in case there is requirement of food. Jaydev Unadkat

The Rajasthan Royals player pledged to donate 10% of his IPL salary for Covid relief efforts. In his tweet and the video that he released, he expressed the pain of losing loved ones and ensured that the money he donated would reach the right places through family and friends.

I am contributing 10% of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/XvAOayUEcd — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) April 30, 2021





Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane donated a total of 30 Oxygen cylinders to an NGO named Mission Vayu on May 1st. This was well received by the organisation and was dispatched to regions across Maharashtra that were severely affected by Oxygen shortages in hospitals. Maharashtra has been one of the worst affected states in India.

Thank you so much Ajinkya Rahane @ajinkyarahane88 for your additional contribution of 30 Oxygen Concentrators to #MissionVayu. We will send these to the most affected districts of Maharashtra.@AUThackeray @ppcr_pune @sudhirmehtapune @Girbane @vikramsathaye @sunandanlele — MCCIA (@MCCIA_Pune) May 1, 2021