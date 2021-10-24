T20 World Cup: Careem Pakistan comes up with unique offer for India Pakistan clash

A cricket match between India and Pakistan is one of the most anticipated sporting spectacles in the world, more so after the countries stopped playing bilateral series against each other due to political differences. With millions of eyes focused on the high-voltage contest, no company misses the opportunity of jumping on the bandwagon and getting some limelight.



This time around American giant Uber's subsidiary, Careem, has announced that it will offer free food in Pakistan if the country beats India in their group stage match at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. However, there is a catch.

The consumers will have to order the food before 9 pm Pakistan time, and also pay for it. Careem will then refund the entire amount if Pakistan beats India in the match later in the night.

The company took to their official Twitter account to announce the same.

Aaj FREE khane ke liye tayyar hain? 😃

Order food today till 9 p.m & if Pakistan wins the match against India, we will refund your order amount*. 🏏🇵🇰#PAKvIND #MuftayKaMauka



*T&Cs apply — Careem Pakistan (@CareemPAK) October 24, 2021





Meanwhile, Indian food delivery giant Zomato had earlier taken a dig at the Pakistan cricket team. The Indian multinational aggregator had tweeted to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informing them if that they are just one DM away if the Pakistani team needs burger or pizza on the eve of the match, referring to the famous 'Maaro, muje maaro' meme which blew the internet after the two countries clashed in the 2019 World Cup.

Dear @TheRealPCB, in case you're looking for 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 or 𝐩𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐞 tonight, we're just a DM away 😉 — zomato (@zomato) October 23, 2021



