Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his wife Nupur are blessed with a baby girl

Indian cricketer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur has given birth to a baby girl just earlier this week. The pacer made sure his fans were let in on the joyous moment with a simple post on his social media handles.

Today we welcome the biggest joy of our lives. 24.11.2021 pic.twitter.com/VlvcyjFEmW — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) November 24, 2021

Fans were quick to congratulate him and his wife on the birth of their daughter. Bhuvneshwar married Nupur back in 2017, just a few years after he made his national team debut.

The cricketer has been actively involved in the Indian team this year and took part in the T20 World Cup and the ongoing series against New Zealand. He was involved in all three matches before taking a break from the test series to be with his wife and family. He has had a tough few months especially due to constant injury setbacks that have cost him a place in the team but have managed to bounce back and give consistent performances for the team.