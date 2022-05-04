BCCI bans Boria Majumdar for 2 years in Wriddhiman Saha saga

The BCCI has banned veteran cricket journalist Boria Majumdar for two years in the aftermath of the Wriddhiman Saha controversy. A letter from the BCCI to its members with the subject "Sanctions against Mr. Boria Majumdar" is now doing rounds on social media.

"As you may be aware, Mr. Wriddhiman Saha had shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on social media platform, Twitter, wherein he stated that he felt bullied by the conduct of the said journalist. Mr. Saha in the hearing named Mr. Boria Majumdar as the journalist. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had taken cognizance of this incident and deemed it necessary to investigate and probe the matter to avoid the recurrence of such instances with other players," the letter read.

The letter further states that during the period of this two years, Majumdar won't be given any media accreditation, neither will he be allowed to take interviews of players nor will he have any access to any BCCI member or facilities.

"The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the following sanctions:

i. 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India;

ii. 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and

iii. 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities," the letter read.











