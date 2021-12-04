India tour of South Africa to begin from 26 December

The 90th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was held on December 4th, 2021, in Kolkata.

The key decisions made are as under –



1. Two representatives in the Indian Premier League Governing Council were inducted – Mr. Brijesh Patel and Mr. MKJ Majumdar.



2. Mr. Pragyan Ojha was inducted as the representative of the Indian Cricketers Association in the IPL Governing Council.



3. The Annual Budget of FY 2021-22 was adopted by the General Body.



4. The audited accounts for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21 were adopted by the General Body.



5. The BCCI announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.



6. The Age Limit of Match Officials and Support Staff has been increased to 65 from 60 years subject to their fitness.



7. The infrastructure development of the North-Eastern States, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand will be initiated by the BCCI.

8. India's tour of South Africa, 2021-22, will proceed with the revised dates and itinerary. The team will participate in a three-match Test series followed by a three-match ODI series starting December 26th, 2021.