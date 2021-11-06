Babar Azam uses his India match fee to help woman cricketer

Lately, Pakistan have been in the news for their incredible performance and unbeaten winning streak at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



The India vs Pakistan game was the most talked about match of the tournament so far. Team captain Babar Azam has been praised by many for his excellent leadership on the field. However, amidst Pakistan's on-field victory, Babar's off-field deed went unnoticed by all.

Babar Azam has come forward to help Pakistani woman cricketer Bisma Amjad, who suffered a head injury during a training match session at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) academy in Karachi last month. Although Bisma was immediately taken to the hospital, later, a local news channel reported that PCB officials had refused to pay for her treatment, which according to reports, was a bill of Rs. 54,000 INR.

Azam Siddique, Babar Azam's father, through his Instagram post, requested the PCB to use his son's match fee, which he had received for his opening match of the T20 World Cup against India, to pay Bisma Amjad's hospital bills.

In his post, Siddique said, "I request PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to immediately make arrangements for national cricketer Bisma Amjad's treatment. If a person wearing Pakistan's star [on their uniform] is helpless, then it means that the nation is helpless."



Once his post went viral, netizens took it to social media to criticize PCB for not treating their women cricketers equally. After receiving the backlash, PCB issued a statement saying that Bisma had suffered a concussion during a training camp in Karachi, and as a responsible organization, they will be looking after her well-being as well as treatment.

Pakistan are through to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinals and Babar Azam and his men have emerged as one of the strongest contenders for the title this year. Meanwhile, it appears that captain Babar Azam and his father's kindness and support for women's cricket has forced PCB to treat one of their women cricketers justly.