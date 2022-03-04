Log In
Cricket

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne breathes his last at 52

Australian bowling great Shane Warne passed away due to a 'suspected heart attack' in Thailand, as per reports.

Shane Warne Cricket Australia
Shane Warne (Source: Hindustan Times)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-04T20:04:40+05:30

The Australian cricket great Shane Warne has passed away due to a 'suspected heart attack', as per media reports. The leg spinner was just 52.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," a statement from Warne's management reads.

Shane Warne played a total of 339 international matches for Australia, pocketing more than 1000 wickets. He was also the first-ever IPL winning captain, leading the Rajasthan Royals to the title in 2008.

More details to follow...

Cricket 
