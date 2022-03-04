Australian cricket legend Shane Warne breathes his last at 52

The Australian cricket great Shane Warne has passed away due to a 'suspected heart attack', as per media reports. The leg spinner was just 52.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," a statement from Warne's management reads.

Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am.

What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer. pic.twitter.com/4C8veEBFWS — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne played a total of 339 international matches for Australia, pocketing more than 1000 wickets. He was also the first-ever IPL winning captain, leading the Rajasthan Royals to the title in 2008.



