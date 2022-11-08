T20 World Cup: 48% of total group stage spectators in stadium recorded during India's matches

The ongoing 2022 Men's T20 World Cup in Australia have thrown in a lot of nail-biting contests and some upsets every now and then. While some of the matches were played in front of a jam-packed stadium, on some other the stands were relatively empty.

As per a report in Dainik Jagran, T20 Cricket World Cup had attracted a total of 5,90,000 fans to the stadiums for group-stage matches. Out of these, a whopping 2,82,780 fans turned up in 5 matches of played by the Indian cricket team.

This means that a whopping 48% of the total spectators in the stadium during the group stage encounters were for India's matches.





A total of 5 Lakhs 90 thousand people attended the Group Stage of this T20 World Cup, out of which 2,82,780 watched India's 5 matches. (Reported by Dainik Jagran). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 8, 2022

India played a total of five games across four cities Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth in the Super 12.

The first game between India and Pakistan saw a jam-packed MCG with more than 90,000 fans making it a grand show. The other MCG game against Zimbabwe saw more than 82,000 fans at MCG.

With the semifinals starting on Wednesday, the stands are sold-out with both India and Pakistan making it to the top four. Pakistan will New Zealand on the 9th of November in Sydney in semifinal, while India will take on England a day later in Adelaide.



The finals will be played in the iconic Melbourne Cricket ground on the 13th of November.