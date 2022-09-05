Asia Cup 2022: Indian govt summons Wikipedia after Arshdeep Singh's page reflects Khalistan following Pakistan loss

The Indian government has summoned Wikipedia executives after Arshdeep Singh's page on the website was edited to reflect a Khalistan association following India's loss against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday.

The 23-year-old bowler had dropped a catch of Pakistani batter Asif Ali which proved to be game changing in the end. Singh was mercilessly trolled across social media platforms for his mistake with the insult of him being a Khalistani being the most prominent of them.

As per a report in the Economic Times, now the Indian IT Ministry has summoned Wikipedia executives for an explanation on the edit made in Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page.

The panel headed by the IT Ministry secretary is expected to question the Wikipedia executives on the steps followed to ensure such edits are not made.

Earlier, on Sunday, India lost their Super 4 match against Pakistan at the 2022 Asia Cup. Asked to bat first, India scored 181/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a fighting half century from former captain Virat Kohli.

The men in green, however, chased down the total with a ball to spare. Asif Ali, the batter whom Arshdeep Singh put down, scored a game changing 8-ball-16. Incidentally, Singh also bowled the final over of the chase and scalped Ali lbw but failed to defend 7 runs despite some terrific death bowling.