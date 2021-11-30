Amit Shah's constituency set to host Cricket and Kabaddi league named after Article 370

Gandhinagar, Gujarat is all set to host its first-ever regional cricket and kabaddi leagues. This will be specifically open for teams that are interested to compete on a large scale and is reportedly set to begin around mid-December. The cricket tournaments will mainly be played with a tennis ball in small grounds around the different areas of the constituency.

One interesting aspect of this tournament is that it is set to be named after Article 370. It is reportedly set to be called Gandhinagar Loksabha Premier League 370 in lieu of Amit Shah's decision to abrogate it back in 2019. Another reason behind this is that Gandhinagar is also Amit Shah's constituency and as such it will be of relevance to him and the BJP party as well. Moreover, there is also a means of attraction for the BJP who aim to attract like-minded workers to the party.

Mr. Harshad Patel who is heading the BJP in Gandhinagar told Indian Express that "The events have been organized to make the (young) voters, whose names are on the voters' list, pro-BJP. For that, cricket and kabaddi have been selected. The target is to have at least two teams in each ward (one each for cricket and kabaddi)."

The plans are on a large scale with there reportedly set to be one major Kabaddi tournament for the entire Gandhinagar constituency. This will be accompanied by 7 cricket tournaments for different districts in the constituency.