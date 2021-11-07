Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Indian fans spark meme fest for Afghanistan-New Zealand match on Twitter
We bring you a few humorous takes from what is probably the best meme collection you will see all year
It might seem strange but the day of reckoning has arrived for Indian cricket. All Indian cricket fans will closely be following the Afghanistan-New Zealand match for one very specific reason. If Afghanistan manage to win today, India will go through to the semi finals by virtue of a better run if they beat Namibia tomorrow. The odds of beating Namibia are high but the focus will be elsewhere given that New Zealand will be gunning to seal their spot in the semi finals today itself. Given the tension in the air, Indian cricket fans have on Twitter have come out with some brilliant memes regarding these 'testing times'.
