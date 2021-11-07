T20 World Cup: Indian fans spark meme fest for Afghanistan-New Zealand match on Twitter

It might seem strange but the day of reckoning has arrived for Indian cricket. All Indian cricket fans will closely be following the Afghanistan-New Zealand match for one very specific reason. If Afghanistan manage to win today, India will go through to the semi finals by virtue of a better run if they beat Namibia tomorrow. The odds of beating Namibia are high but the focus will be elsewhere given that New Zealand will be gunning to seal their spot in the semi finals today itself. Given the tension in the air, Indian cricket fans have on Twitter have come out with some brilliant memes regarding these 'testing times'.

When you see Afghanistan team chilling instead of practising pic.twitter.com/p4y8BhBwwF — Asagar Afghan 🇦🇫 (@sagarcasm) November 6, 2021





Never thought india would be depending on afghanistan.😭😭

#AfgvsNZ pic.twitter.com/4F322uu4KT — Anand 🇦🇫 Afghani Bhai (@AnandBhai_) November 5, 2021









People wanting Afghanistan to win today board the train 🔊#NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/okEjatC8bW — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 7, 2021









Team India getting ready to support Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/VBMJy3jYbk — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) November 6, 2021





Do you know Afghanistan too is part of Akhand Bharat.



Afghani Mata ki jai 🇦🇫🤗#AfgvsNZ #NZvsAfg #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/C7uxR66KaR — Riya Ag. 🇮🇳❤️🇦🇫 (@Riyaag03) November 6, 2021









So basically Afghanistan will have to do what India can't do.. Beating NZ is basically impossible for @ACBofficials #Afganistan #AfgvsNZ #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/1S7CJ0dFd8 — Rashid Khan (@nisarbhaai17) November 7, 2021



