Abu Dhabi T10 League begins on November 23: Full Squads, Schedule

The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to start on 23 November. Cricket's fastest format will see a total of 8 teams battling it out at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium across 12 action-packed days.

The participating teams are the Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, two-time finalists - Delhi Bulls, two debutants for the season - Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers, 2-time champions Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi, and The Chennai Braves.

The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on the Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan at 6:15pm and the second game of the day will see the defending Champions Deccan Gladiators, powered by West Indian stars Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russel, square up against crowd favorites Team Abu Dhabi at 8:30PM.

The top two ranked teams at the end of the league stages will go head-to-head in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the grand final. The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance at the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy by facing the winner of the day's eliminator played between the sides placed third and fourth.

A third and fourth place playoff will take place Sunday, 4 December from 4pm before the final match at 6:15pm to crown this year's champions.

Full Squads

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Will Jacks, Najibullah Zadran. Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo (icon & captain), Richard Gleeson, Keemo Paul, Mitchell Stanley, Shiraz Ahmed, Karnal Zahid, Aayan Afzal Khan, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Lynn (icon), Phil Salt, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jamie Overton, James Vince. Amad Butt, Darwish Rasooli, Alishan Sharafu, Abid Ali, Ethan D'Souza, Mustafizur Rahman, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills.

Northern Warriors: Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (captain), Chris Green, Wanindu Hasaranga (icon), Adam Lyth, Reece Topley, Kennar Lewis, Wayne Parnell, Adam Hose, Rayad Emrit, Gus Atkinson, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Usman, Hamdan Tahir, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Irfan.

Bangla Tigers: Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Benny Howell, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan (icon, captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nurul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri, Umair Ali, Dan Christian, Jake Ball.

Deccan Gladiators: Adeel Malik, Sultan Ahmed, Jason Roy, Nicholas Pooran (icon), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Wood, Josh Little, Odean Smith, Will Smeed, Zahir Khan, Curtis Campher, Zahoor Khan, Taskin Ahmed.

Chennai Braves: Sikandar Raza, Ross Whiteley, Dasun Shanaka (icon), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Carlos Brathwaite, Obed McCoy. Maheesh Theekshana, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Sam Cook, Kobe Herft, Karthik Meiyappan, Vriitya Aravind, Sabir Rao, Laurie Evans, James Fuller.

Morrisville Samp Army: Ahmed Raza, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, David Miller (icon), Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles, Chamika Karunaratne, George Garton, Andries Gous, Jacobus Pienaar, Ibrahim Zadran, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat.

New York Strikers: Jordan Thompson, Kesrick Williams, Kieron Pollard (icon, captain), Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Romario Shepherd, Andre Fletcher, Wahab Riaz, Izharulhaq Naveed, Tom Hartley. Muhammad Waseem, Nav Pabreja, Muhammad Farooq, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.

Schedule