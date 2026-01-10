2026 WPL: RCB off to a winning start

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their Women’s Premier League 2026 campaign with a thrilling three-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Chasing a total of 155, RCB found stability through an unbeaten knock from Nadine de Klerk, who struck 63 off 44 deliveries. De Klerk held her nerve in a tense finish, smashing two sixes and two fours in the final over to clinch the win off the final ball.

RCB’s chase got off to a shaky start losing skipper Smriti Mandhana for 18 and Grace Harris early. But De Klerk took charge to anchor the chase alongwith Arundhati Reddy, who contributed 20 runs in a crucial partnership.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians had posted 154 for 6.

Much like RCB, the Mumbai Indians top order also struggled to get going. Opening the innings, wicketkeeper G Kamalini scored a stable 32 but the experienced Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver Brunt, and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur failed to get going.

They defending champions then needed a rescue effort from Nicola Carey (40) and Sajana Sajeevan (45) to take them to a respectable first innings score.