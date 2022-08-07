Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket: India v Australia Gold Medal Match- Live Scores, Updates
Follow all the action from the gold medal match between India and Australia LIVE here.
Indian women's cricket team will play against Australia in the gold medal match.
When these two teams met on the group stage, India lost the game after dominating throughout the game.
Renuka Singh will look to replicate her performance from that match.
Stay tuned for all the updates.
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2022 3:48 PM GMT
India is going with the same team.
Harmanpreet Kaur: Toss is not in our control and we are prepared for both. We are going with the same team. It's always important to give your 100 percent and we just want to enjoy every moment today.
