राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2022 में भारत

भारत @ राष्ट्रमंडल खेल

Gold 17
silver 13
Bronze 19
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket: India v Australia Gold Medal Match- Live Scores, Updates

Follow all the action from the gold medal match between India and Australia LIVE here.

Renuka Singh Thakur, India Womens Cricket
Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates after scalping a wicket against Australia at the Commonwealth Games (Source: AFP)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-08-07T21:19:45+05:30

Indian women's cricket team will play against Australia in the gold medal match.

When these two teams met on the group stage, India lost the game after dominating throughout the game.

Renuka Singh will look to replicate her performance from that match.

Stay tuned for all the updates.

Live Updates

Commonwealth Games women's cricket Indian cricket Indian women cricket team 
