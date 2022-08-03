Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 5
silver 5
Bronze 5
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket LIVE: India v/s Barbados - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Barbados in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Smriti Mandhana
X

Smriti Mandhana starred for India against Pakistan (Source: ICC/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-03T23:15:44+05:30

The Indian women's cricket team take on Barbados in a must win clash at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games today. Can Harmanpreet Kaur and co win on demand and make it through to the semifinals?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
Cricket Indian cricket women's cricket Commonwealth Games 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X