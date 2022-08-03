Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Women's Cricket LIVE: India v/s Barbados - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Barbados in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The Indian women's cricket team take on Barbados in a must win clash at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games today. Can Harmanpreet Kaur and co win on demand and make it through to the semifinals?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2022 5:45 PM GMT
Shafali Verma, RUN OUT!
Disaster, disaster for India as a miscommunication between Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma sends back the latter run out. Verma walks back for 43 off 26. This will hurt India, this will hurt very badly.
IND - 76/2 (9)
- 3 Aug 2022 5:31 PM GMT
END OF POWERPLAY!
End of the batting powerplay and India have amassed 50 in the first six overs despite losing Mandhana cheaply early on. Shafali Verma is in the zone and is treating bowlers with disdain.
IND - 50/1 (6)
- 3 Aug 2022 5:23 PM GMT
IND - 38/1 (4)
A couple of boundaries from Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues as India race to 38 off 4 overs.
- 3 Aug 2022 5:10 PM GMT
Mandhana, OUT!
This is officially a terrible start for India as Smriti Mandhana has to walk back for 5. Shanika Bruce traps the southpaw LBW.
IND - 5/1 (1.2)
- 3 Aug 2022 5:06 PM GMT
IND - 5/0 (1)
A boundary from Smriti Mandhana as India pocket 5 off the first over without much risks.
IND - 5/0 (1)
- 3 Aug 2022 4:37 PM GMT
India to bat first
Hayley Matthews wins the toss and puts India to bat.
- 3 Aug 2022 4:36 PM GMT
- 3 Aug 2022 4:33 PM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
It is a must win game for India as Harmanpreet Kaur and co take on Barbados in their Group B contest at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The equation is pretty simple for the women in blue - win the clash against Barbados and book that final semifinal slot for themselves or lose and go home.
What would it be?