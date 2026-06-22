Explained: Why are shooting, wrestling and badminton not part of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

The Commonwealth Games has long been one of India's most successful multi-sport events, offering athletes across disciplines a chance to compete for international medals.

However, the 2026 edition in Glasgow will look very different from previous Games, with several major sports, including shooting, wrestling, badminton, cricket and hockey, missing from the programme.

The decision has sparked concern among athletes and fans, particularly in India, where many of these sports have traditionally contributed a significant share of the country's medal tally .

Why are several Sports missing from Commonwealth Games 2026?

The primary reason behind the reduced sports programme is cost management.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games were originally awarded to the Australian state of Victoria. However, Victoria withdrew from hosting due to escalating expenses, leaving the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) searching for an alternative host.

Glasgow eventually stepped in to stage the Games, but under a significantly leaner and more financially sustainable model.

To keep costs under control, organisers have limited the Games to four existing venues located within a compact area of the city. As a result, only 10 sports have been included in the final programme, compared to 19 sports at Birmingham 2022.

The Glasgow Games will include: Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Artistic Gymnastics, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Netball, Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls, 3x3 Basketball and Wheelchair 3x3 Basketball.

While these sports ensure the Games retain their multi-sport character, the reduced schedule has come at the expense of several fan favourites.

Why is shooting not included?

Shooting has been one of India's most successful sports at the Commonwealth Games. Indian shooters have accumulated well over 100 medals over the years and have consistently dominated the competition.

However, shooting was also absent from the Birmingham 2022 Games and remains excluded in Glasgow. One of the biggest reasons is the lack of a dedicated shooting venue within the compact hosting model adopted by Glasgow.

Building or upgrading facilities for a single sport would have significantly increased operational costs, something organisers were keen to avoid.

For India, the absence of shooting removes one of its strongest medal-winning disciplines from the Games.

Why has wrestling been dropped?

Wrestling has historically been another goldmine for India at the Commonwealth Games.

Indian wrestlers have regularly produced double-digit medal hauls, often winning medals across multiple weight categories. At Birmingham 2022, every Indian wrestler returned home with a medal, underlining the country's dominance in the sport.

Despite its popularity, wrestling has not been included in the Glasgow programme due to venue and logistical limitations. With organisers prioritising a streamlined event structure, several sports requiring specialised competition setups were left out.

The decision is a major setback for Indian wrestlers, many of whom viewed the Commonwealth Games as one of their most realistic opportunities for international medals.

Why is Badminton missing from CWG 2026?

Badminton has been a staple of India's Commonwealth Games success story in recent years.

Stars such as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth have helped India emerge as one of the strongest badminton nations in the Commonwealth. The country has regularly won medals in singles, doubles and team events.

Yet badminton has also been excluded from Glasgow's reduced sports programme.

Unlike previous editions, Glasgow 2026 is operating with a limited number of venues and events. Organisers selected sports based on operational feasibility, venue availability and budget considerations, leading to badminton being left out despite its popularity.

The absence means several of India's top shuttlers will miss the opportunity to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

Which other sports have been excluded?

Apart from shooting, wrestling and badminton, the following sports will not feature in Glasgow: Cricket, Hockey, Table Tennis, Squash, Rugby Sevens, Beach Volleyball, Diving, Mountain Biking, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Triathlon.

The exclusion of hockey is particularly notable, as the sport has been part of the Commonwealth Games programme since 1998. Cricket, meanwhile, makes an early exit after returning to the Games at Birmingham 2022.

The reduced programme is expected to have a significant impact on India's medal prospects.

Many of India's strongest disciplines, shooting, wrestling, badminton, table tennis and hockey, are no longer part of the Games. Together, these sports contributed a substantial portion of India's medal haul at Birmingham 2022.

As a result, India's contingent for Glasgow 2026 is likely to be considerably smaller, with medal hopes resting heavily on athletics, boxing, weightlifting, judo and a handful of other disciplines.

While Indian athletes will still have opportunities at the Asian Games and the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games has traditionally provided a platform where many emerging athletes could win international medals and gain valuable exposure.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games represent a shift towards a more compact and cost-effective model. While the approach has helped secure the future of the event following Victoria's withdrawal, it has also resulted in the exclusion of several high-profile sports.