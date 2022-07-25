Commonwealth Games: Wheelchair basketball player loses chair at airport; risks withdrawal from competition

In an unpleasant news just days before the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a Great Britain Paralympian lost her wheelchair at the East Midlands airport in England. A teammate of the wheelchair basketball star took to Twitter seeking help in solving the issue.

"HELP NEEDED. Heading into the Commonwealth Games village tomorrow and my teammates Basketball chair is lost at the East Midlands airport," Robyn Love, a World and European silver medallist tweeted.

"We can't get in touch with anyone at the airport and she can't compete without it," Love further added.

🚨HELP NEEDED🚨 Heading into the Commonwealth Games Village tomorrow & my teammates Basketball Chair is LOST at @EMA_Airport



We can't get in touch with anyone at the airport and she CAN'T COMPETE without it! @Team_Scotland @birminghamcg22 @DailyMailUK @BBCNews @Channel4News — Robyn Love (@Robyn_Love13) July 25, 2022

This incident highlights the difficulties faced by para-athletes and disabled people across the globe on a daily basis and further and raises questions on how little the society has done to help them improve their life.



