Commonwealth Games 2022: Sushila secures medal, Jasleen, Vijay and Suchika fight for Bronze Medal in Judo

2014 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sushila Devi Likmbam progressed to the women's 48 kg finals with a win over Priscilla Morand of Mauritius in the semifinals. With this win, Sushila has confirmed one more medal for India and she will become the first Indian judoka to win multiple medals in Commonwealth Games.

Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini will fight for a bronze medal after losing the men's 66kg semifinal to Scotland's Finlay Allan at the Commonwealth Games here Monday. Saini, who comfortably sailed into the semis earlier in the day, lost after the Scot performed an 'Ippon' in a match that lasted a little less than two and half minutes.

Sushila Devi beats Mauritian judoka Priscilla Morand to reach the FINAL in the women's 48kg category!🔥🇮🇳



✅Weightlifting

✅Lawn Bowls

✅Judo

Which sport will we medal in next?#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/yRRtq83W1Z — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2022

Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his opponent to the mat with "considerable force and speed" so that the opponent lands on his back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes his opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.

The 24-year-old Saini, however, has a chance to earn a podium finish as he will compete in the bronze play-off against Australian Nathan Katz later tonight. Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Yadav also lost to Joshua Katz of Australia in a hard-fought quarterfinal in the men's 60kg category.

Vijay Kumar Yadav has won the repechage in men's 60 kg against Winsley Gangaya of Mauritius.#CWG2022 #Judo pic.twitter.com/KfdlKWUmMx — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2022

However, Yadav will fight for the bronze medal as he defeated Mauritian Winsley Gangaya in Repechage to stay in medal contention. Suchika Tariyal has already reached the bronze medal round after defeating Donne Breytenbach of South Africa in the Women's 57kg repechage.

