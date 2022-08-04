Commonwealth Games 2022: Sreeja, Manika and Reeth enter women's singles pre-quarters in Table Tennis

Reigning national champion Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Reeth Rishya entered the women's singles prequarterfinals with contrasting wins in the table tennis event of the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

While Sreeja beat Malaysia's Karen Lyne 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8, Manika notched up a clinical 3-0win over Canada's Fu Ching Nam and Reeth defeated England's Charlotte Bardsley 4-1 in the round of 32.

Sreeja Akula beats Karen Lyne of Malaysia in the women's singles to advance to R016.

Score: 4-1



— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2022

Lyne had stunned defending champion Manika in the team event here with India going down in the quarterfinals. India are looking to make up for that shock loss in the singles and doubles events.



Soon after Sreeja's win, Manika produced a clinical performance against Ching Nam with a 11-5, 11-2, 11-7 scoreline. Her teammate Reeth also outwitted Charlotte 11-8 10-12 11-6 12-10 11-3 in another round of 32 contest.

Defending champion Manika Batra defeated 🇨🇦 paddler Ching Fu in straight sets to move into Pre Quarter Finals 💥🏓

Score : 11-5 11-2 11-7 11-6



Score : 11-5 11-2 11-7 11-6



— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2022

In para table tennis, Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel cruised to a 3-0 win over Akanisi Latu of Fiji in a class 3-5 group match. The Indian mixed pair of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison, however, went down to the Malaysian pair of Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin 6-11 10-12 13-11 11-8, 8-11 in a round of 64 match. The Indians were caught off guard as they lost the first two games but bounced back to clinch the next two and took the match to the decider.

