Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 19
silver 15
Bronze 22
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be Indias flagbearers for closing ceremony
X

Nikhat Zareen won her first CWG medal and Sharath Kamal is in line to win as many as four medals at CWG 2022.

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-08-08T14:13:07+05:30

Star paddler Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India's flagbearers during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The 40-year-old Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.

He will also be playing in the men's singles gold medal match later in the day. Zareen, on the other hand, won the gold medal in the light flyweight event (50kg) on Sunday.

"Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal will be India's flagbearers in the closing ceremony," the Indian team's chef de mission Rajesh Bhandari told PTI.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Commonwealth Games Boxing Table Tennis 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X