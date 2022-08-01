Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal enters semifinals
Saurav Ghosal, ranked world number 15 will square off against New Zealand's Paul Coll in the last four.
India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal progressed to the men's singles semifinals, but it was curtains for Joshna Chinappa as she suffered a loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the women's singles quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.
Ghosal, ranked world number 15, recovered from a defeat in the second set to see off Scotland's Greg Lobbon 11-5 8-11 11-7 11-3, and will square off against New Zealand's Paul Coll in the last four.
Chinappa, an 18-time national champion, however, couldn't produce her best, losing 9-11 5-11 13-15 to the 27-year-old Haughton. Chinappa started on a positive note, taking a 6-3 lead but she let the advantage slip as Naughton drew parity at 6-6 and moved to 9-9 before grabbing the opening set with the required two points.
Naughton continued the momentum in the second to make it 2-0. Chinappa put up a good fight in the third, moving together till 13-13 when her rival once again stepped ahead to seal the contest.
Earlier, India's Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Sri Lanka's Chanithma Sinaly in the plate quarter-finals of the women's singles.
A 23-year-old from Kochi, Sunayna proved too strong for her opponent, winning 11-3 11-2 11-2 in just 12 minutes. Sanayna will compete in the women's singles plate semi-finals later tonight.