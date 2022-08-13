Commonwealth Games
PM Modi's interaction with CWG 2022 athletes LIVE - Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from PM Modi's interaction with the Indian Commonwealth Games 2022 athletes.
The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will interact with the country's Commonwealth Games contingent at his residence today. India bagged a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold at the recently concluded Games in Birmingham.
PM Modi is expected to congratulate the winners and boost the morale of those who returned medal less from the event.
- 13 Aug 2022 6:58 AM GMT
- 13 Aug 2022 6:54 AM GMT
"This is an exciting time for Indian sports"
"We had our most successful outing at World Athletics Championships, a good show at U-20 World Athletics. We also had wonderful performances in World Cadet Wrestling and international para-badminton tournaments. These are exciting times for Indian sports," says the Prime Minister.
- 13 Aug 2022 6:49 AM GMT
"The way our girls dominated was amazing"
"Vinesh put behind the disappointment, PV Sindhu forced opponents to leave the court and run. The way our cricketers played under Harmanpreet Kaur was commendable. Your achievements will inspire the generation of girls to come," says PM Modi.
- 13 Aug 2022 6:45 AM GMT
"I appreciate your efforts in Birmingham"
"I appreciate the efforts you have put in during the Games," says PM Modi to the athletes.