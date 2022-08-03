Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Men's Hockey LIVE: India v Canada- Group B- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow India v Canada Men's Hockey Group Game LIVE Here.
Commonwealth Games 2022, India vs Canada Hockey LIVE:
India survived a late scare against England in their last game where their disciplinary issues cost them the win after leading 4-1.
Graham Reid will certainly sort those issues out and India will look to finish as the group toppers.
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2022 1:11 PM GMT
INDIA Scores!
Harmanpreet Singh scores from a penalty corner and India leads as expected.
- 3 Aug 2022 1:04 PM GMT
India has been relentless in the starting exchanges.
India will go all out today and they need to win this game!
