Commonwealth Games 2022: A list of all Indian medal winners

Here are the Indians who have so far won medals at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Rajdeep Saha

Published: 4 Aug 2022 9:07 AM GMT

India is collecting medals everyday at the Commonwealth Ganes 2022 and has so far collected a total of 18 medals at the ongoing games. While most of them have been contributed by the Indian weightlifters, there are some pleasant surprises in there.

Here's the list of Indians who have won medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022:

  1. Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting Women's 49 kg) - Gold
  2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting Men's 67 kg) - Gold
  3. Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting Men's 73 kg)- Gold
  4. Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sanil Shetty (Men's Team Table Tennis)- Gold
  5. Rupi Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Lovely Choubey, and Nayanmoni Saikia
    (Lawn Bowls Women's Fours)- Gold
  6. Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting Men's 55 kg)- Silver
  7. Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting Women's 55 kg)- Silver
  8. Shushila Devi (Judo Women's 48 kg)- Silver
  9. Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting Men's 96 kg)- Silver
  10. PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Aakarshi Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Gayathri Gopichand, Sumeeth Reddy (Mixed Team Badminton)- Silver
  11. Tulika Maan (Judo Women's +78 kg)- Silver
  12. Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting Men's 61kg)- Bronze
  13. Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo Men's 60 kg)- Bronze
  14. Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting Women's 71 kg)- Bronze
  15. Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting Men's 109 kg)- Bronze
  16. Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting Men's +109 kg)- Bronze
  17. Saurav Ghosal (Squash Men's singles)- Bronze
  18. Tejaswin Shankar (Men's High Jump)- Bronze
