Commonwealth Games 2022: A list of all Indian medal winners
Here are the Indians who have so far won medals at the ongoing Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
India is collecting medals everyday at the Commonwealth Ganes 2022 and has so far collected a total of 18 medals at the ongoing games. While most of them have been contributed by the Indian weightlifters, there are some pleasant surprises in there.
Here's the list of Indians who have won medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022:
- Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting Women's 49 kg) - Gold
- Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting Men's 67 kg) - Gold
- Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting Men's 73 kg)- Gold
- Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, and Sanil Shetty (Men's Team Table Tennis)- Gold
- Rupi Rani Tirkey, Pinki, Lovely Choubey, and Nayanmoni Saikia (Lawn Bowls Women's Fours)- Gold
- Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting Men's 55 kg)- Silver
- Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting Women's 55 kg)- Silver
- Shushila Devi (Judo Women's 48 kg)- Silver
- Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting Men's 96 kg)- Silver
- PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Aakarshi Kashyap, Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Gayathri Gopichand, Sumeeth Reddy (Mixed Team Badminton)- Silver
- Tulika Maan (Judo Women's +78 kg)- Silver
- Gururaja Poojary (Weightlifting Men's 61kg)- Bronze
- Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo Men's 60 kg)- Bronze
- Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting Women's 71 kg)- Bronze
- Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting Men's 109 kg)- Bronze
- Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting Men's +109 kg)- Bronze
- Saurav Ghosal (Squash Men's singles)- Bronze
- Tejaswin Shankar (Men's High Jump)- Bronze
