Commonwealth Games 2022: Jubilation in Assam on Nayanmoni's CWG Gold in Lawn Bowls

From an aspiring weightlifter to being a Commonwealth Gold medallist in lawn bowls, Assam's Nayanmoni Saikia scripted history along with her three teammates in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old was part of the quartet, which included Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey, overcoming a mid-match slump to beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's four final. Congratulating Saikia on her Gold, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "Congratulations to Assam's Nayanmoni Saikia and her team members who created history by winning the first-ever medal for India in Lawn Bowls (Women's Fours) in #CWG."

He said that the team had made everyone proud. Jubilation also erupted at Saikia's residence in Golaghat district where top district officials had also gathered to witness the historic victory of the Indian eves.



Married to a local businessman, Saikia works in the state Forest Department and the couple has a daughter. Hailing from a family of farmers, she had taken up weight lifting as her chosen sport in 2008 but a leg injury forced her to abandon it and switch to lawn bowls, which was at its nascent stage in the country.

Soon, lawn bowls became her passion and she went on to win several medals at top competitions over the years, including Golds in the U-25 Girls Asian Championship in 2012, Asian Games in 2017 and two editions of the National Games.