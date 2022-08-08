Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga gets a hero's welcome on return to Mizoram

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was on Monday accorded a hero's welcome as he returned home in Aizawl after winning a gold medal for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. He was received by Mizoram Sports minister and Mizoram Olympic Association president Robert Romawia Royte, ruling Mizo National Front MLA from Aizawl West-I seat Zothantluanga, senior officials and family members, at the Lengpui airport.

Addressing a brief welcome home ceremony at the airport, Royte said Jeremy's success has brought laurel to not only India but also to Mizoram. He said that the government is proud of the weightlifter.

Our Hero - Jeremy Lalrinnunga has landed! Welcome home Champ! 💪🏼🥇🏋🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bpgMVUQA9J — Robert Romawia Royte (@robertroyte) August 8, 2022

The sports minister said Jeremy has overcome many hardships to achieve international limelight and poverty has never prevented him from having strong determination to achieve his success. His family members supported him and contributed a lot to his achievement, he said.

According to Royte, the government would organise a grand felicitation programme to honour Jeremy and Indian's women hockey striker Lalremsiami, who won bronze medal at the CWG, when the latter returned to Mizoram. Stating that the government is making efforts to promote sportsperson in the state, the minister said that steps are being taken to set up more Sports Authority of India (SAI) centres in Mizoram.

#CommonwealthGames2022 Gold medalist Jeremy Lalrinnunga on monday received a rousing welcome in his home state #Mizoram with people descending on the streets to cheer for him. pic.twitter.com/Z2NgYO8ARa — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) August 8, 2022

Jeremy thanked the government and the people of Mizoram for giving him a rousing welcome. Speaking to reporters after the welcome ceremony, the weightlifter said he will prepare for the Paris Olympics to be held in 2024 where he will participate at the 73 kg category. He urged the Mizo youths to stick to their goal with a strong determination and abstain from drugs and alcohol.



After the home welcome ceremony, the CWG gold medallist was taken around Aizawl city. Along all the ways, people gathered on the streets to cheer for him. The 19-year-old from Aizawl's Government Complex (recently renamed as Ainawn) locality, set a new record on Sunday by clinching weightlifting gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in men's 67 kg category. He is the first person from Mizoram to win a gold medal at the CWG. Young Jeremy was introduced to weightlifting at the age of 7.