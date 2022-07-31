Commonwealth Games: Indian triathlon mixed relay team finishes 10th

India finished 10th in the triathlon mixed team relay final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. The Indian quartet of Adarsh Muralidharan Nair Sinimol, Pragnya Mohan, Vishwanath Yadav and Sanjana Sunil Joshi clocked a total time of 1:31:43 in the three event competition.

India were 15:03 behind gold winner England (1:16:40). Wales and Australia won silver and bronze respectively.

Each mixed team relay comprises two men and two women. Starting with a man, the team can alternate with each athlete completing a 300m swim, 5km cycle and 2km run before tagging their teammate in a relay format.