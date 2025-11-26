India to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India had been formally chosen to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Commonwealth Sport (CS) announced during its general assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday with Ahmedabad as the host city.

Ahmedabad earned the hosting rights after delegates from 74 member nations and territories supported India’s bid.

This will be India’s first major multi-sport event since the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport said: "This is the start of a new golden era for Commonwealth Sport. After a ‘Games reset’ we head to Glasgow 2026 in fantastic shape to welcome the 74 teams of the Commonwealth before setting our sights on Amdavad 2030 for a special Centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games. India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, enormous sporting passion and relevance, and I’m delighted to report strong interest from a range of nations to host the 2034 Games and beyond. We start our next century for the Commonwealth Games in good health."

Meanwhile, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, who was present in Glasgow, said, "We are deeply honoured by the trust shown by Commonwealth Sport. The 2030 Games will not only celebrate a hundred years of the Commonwealth Movement but also lay the foundation for the next century. It will bring together Athletes, communities, and cultures from across the Commonwealth in a spirit of friendship and progress."