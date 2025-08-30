India submits formal bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India has formally submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, aiming to bring the multi-sport event back to the country for the first time in two decades.

The proposal was handed to Dr. Donald Rukare, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, by a delegation representing the Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGAI) and the Government of Gujarat in London on National Sports Day, August 29, 2025.

The bid positions Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games. Officials from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Gujarat government were part of the submission, highlighting the city’s preparedness to stage large-scale sporting events.

The proposal outlines plans to leverage existing and upcoming sports infrastructure, intending to involve both government and private-sector investment to support facilities, logistics, and athlete development. The submission highlights India’s ability to host international multi-sport competitions and its commitment to enhancing domestic sports programs.

Following the submission, the Commonwealth Games Federation will review Ahmedabad’s proposal alongside any competing bids, with further discussions and evaluations expected in the coming months.

Hosting the 2030 Games aligns with India’s broader strategy to develop world-class sporting infrastructure and provide competitive opportunities for its athletes. Ahmedabad would be the first Indian city to host the Commonwealth Games since New Delhi in 2010.