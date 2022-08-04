Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Hima Das tops her heat to qualify for 200m semifinals
According to timings set in the heats, Hima Das looks set to qualify for the final as well.
Star Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women's 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday. -
The 22-year-old Hima led the five-woman field from the start with Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia clocking 23.85s to finish second while Jacent Nyamhunge of Uganda finished third with a timing of 24.07.
There are six heats lined up in the women's 200m and the top-16 will qualify for the semi-final.
Hima won heat 2 but Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1) and the formidable Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in heat 5) had superior timings. At least six athletes have clocked better time, compared to Hima, en route their semi-final entries.
Next Story