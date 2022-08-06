Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 9
silver 8
Bronze 9
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Hima fails to qualify for women's 200m final

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women's 200m at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

X

Hima Das had been 6th in the CWG 2018, but that had been in 400m. This time, she has moved to 200m. (AFI)

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-08-06T06:22:17+05:30

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women's 200m at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Assam finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds. Namibia's Christine Mboma and Australia's Ella Connolly qualified with timings of 22.93s and 23.41s respectively from the heat. It looked like a photo finish and the difference was evident as it only read 00.01 seconds.

There are three semifinal heats in the women's 200m with the top two in each and the next two fastest advancing to the final. Hima had qualified for the women's 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s on Thursday.

