Determined to turn our form around at Commonwealth Games: Savita

Indian women's hockey team skipper Savita is determined to stage a turnaround in the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games after its mediocre outing in the FIH World Cup. India finished joint ninth with China at the World Cup.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't play to our potential at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup. But we are very determined to turn our form around at the Commonwealth Games 2022. "We have a great squad with a fantastic balance of experienced and young players. We'll take a fresh start at CWG 2022 and I am certain that we will be able to take on the best of teams in the competition," Savita said.

According to the captain, the team is playing well but it needs to tweak a few things to start winning consistently. "We have to improve upon a few aspects of our game and we will be focussing on that in the lead up to CWG 2022. I feel we have been playing well, but just need to tweak a few things in our game to start winning games consistently," she added.

The Indian team on Monday left for London from where it will travel to Birmingham on July 23, after a camp in Nottingham. The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8, and the Indian hockey team opens its campaign against Ghana on July 29, the first competition day.