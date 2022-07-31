Bg

Commonwealth Games 2022: Cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam loses in pre-quarterfinals of men's sprint event

Ronaldo Laitonjam lost to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's sprint event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh won a historic silver medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships (Source: EastMojo)

PTI

Updated: 2022-07-31T20:43:43+05:30

Top Indian cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam lost to Australia's Matthew Glaetzer in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's sprint event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. The 20-year-old Indian finished 0.162s behind Glaetzer, clocking 10.011s over the 200m distance.

Laitonjam had earlier finished 13th in the qualifying round after clocking 10.012 at the Lee Valley Velo Park. His teammates David Beckham (10.120) and Esow Alben (10.361) finished 18th and 23rd in the qualifying round.

Laitonjam had clinched a silver medal in the sprint event of the senior category at the Asian Track Championship in New Delhi in June.

