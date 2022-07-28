Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Opening Ceremony LIVE- Updates, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE Updates of the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.
The opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.
India has sent a total of 215 athletes to the event.
Olympic silver medalist P.V. Sindhu and Captain of Indian Hockey Team Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearers for Team India at the opening ceremony.
Stay tuned for further updates!
Next Story