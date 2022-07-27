Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: India given grand welcome in Birmingham — Live Updates
Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022: With one day to go for the 2022 CWG, the Indian contingent faces a question. Who will replace Neeraj Chopra as the flagbearer?
One day remains before the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Games will begin with an opening ceremony on Thursday. Indians will be in action in ten sports on Friday - cricket, badminton, table tennis, hockey, swimming, gymnastics, squash, boxing, lawn bowls and cycling.
Follow Live Updates from Birmingham:
Live Updates
- 27 July 2022 9:11 AM GMT
Bismah Mahroof and wrestler Inam Butt to be Pakistan's flag-bearers
Could Harmanpreet Kaur be given a similar role for India in the opening ceremony?
- 27 July 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Media gag on players
After Lovlina Borgohain's tweet, a meeting of the chief coaches of all the teams was called by the Chef de Mission. He was directed that no player would speak to the media anymore.
- 27 July 2022 6:11 AM GMT
India's TT contingent prepares for action
Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula among the Indian paddlers who have hit the ground running in Birmingham. The TT team will be in action on Friday.
- 27 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT
India's judo contingent
The judo contingent launches off.
- 27 July 2022 5:51 AM GMT
India's star boxers get grand welcome
Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen are in a buoyant mood in Birmingham.
- 27 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT
Hima Das reaches Birmingham
Last CWG, Hima Das was a phenomenon. She finished 6th but the hope she offered to Indian athletics - this result from the youngster coming just days after her historic medal at the U-20 World Championships. A lot has happened since then. How can she fare in her second CWG?
- 27 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT
India's cricket campaign
“We are excited to get on the field and our team is waiting to start our journey in the CWG. We are grateful for this opportunity to play here. We are eyeing the gold medal and nothing less than that,” says Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia.
India's cricket campaign begins with a match vs Australia on Friday.