Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal hopeful Sanjeet bows out in first round
Heavyweight boxer Sanjeet crashed out of the Commonwealth Games after losing to Samoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali.
Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet (92kg) crashed out of the Commonwealth Games after losing to Samoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a split verdict.
Being defensive in the last two rounds cost reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet dear as Faoagali came from behind to take the fixture 3-2 on Saturday.
After attacking in the first round, which he won by a unanimous decision, Sanjeet slipped into defensive mode to allow Faoagali claw his way back in the contest.
Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the second round as Faoagali landed a few punches. He continued the onslaught in the third round.
