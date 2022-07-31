Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal hopeful Sanjeet bows out in first round

Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet (92kg) crashed out of the Commonwealth Games after losing to Samoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a split verdict.



Being defensive in the last two rounds cost reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet dear as Faoagali came from behind to take the fixture 3-2 on Saturday.



After attacking in the first round, which he won by a unanimous decision, Sanjeet slipped into defensive mode to allow Faoagali claw his way back in the contest.



Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the second round as Faoagali landed a few punches. He continued the onslaught in the third round.