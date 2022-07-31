Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 1
silver 2
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal hopeful Sanjeet bows out in first round

Heavyweight boxer Sanjeet crashed out of the Commonwealth Games after losing to Samoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali.

Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal hopeful Sanjeet bows out in first round
X

Sanjeet

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-31T09:43:51+05:30

Indian heavyweight boxer Sanjeet (92kg) crashed out of the Commonwealth Games after losing to Samoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a split verdict.

Being defensive in the last two rounds cost reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet dear as Faoagali came from behind to take the fixture 3-2 on Saturday.

After attacking in the first round, which he won by a unanimous decision, Sanjeet slipped into defensive mode to allow Faoagali claw his way back in the contest.

Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the second round as Faoagali landed a few punches. He continued the onslaught in the third round.


Commonwealth Games Boxing 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X