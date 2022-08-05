Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 6
silver 7
Bronze 7
india
Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: Bhavina Patel reaches para-TT final; assured of medal

Bhavina Patel cruised to the women's singles class 3-5 para table tennis final and assured herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games

Bhavinaben Patel at Tokyo Paralympics
Bhavina Patel (Source: ITTF/Cheng Howe See)

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-08-05T16:39:28+05:30

India's Bhavina Patel cruised to the women's singles class 3-5 para table tennis final and assured herself of a medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

The Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist thrashed England's Sue Bailey 11-6 11-6 11-6 to seal her final berth. The 35-year-old Gujarat paddler will take on Nigeria's Christiana Ikpeoyi in the final on Saturday.

Sonalben Patel, on the other hand, went down to Ikpeoyi 11-8 6-11 4-11 7-11. She will now face Bailey in the bronze medal match.

Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost 11-7 8-11 4-11 7-11 to Nigeria's Nasiru Sule in the men's 3-5 class semifinal. He will now cross swords with Nigerian Isau Ogunkunle in the bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

